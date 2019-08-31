Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had started the application process for the 2019 Phase VII Selection Post recruitment drive on August 6th and today, August 31st, is the last day to apply for the same. Candidates are advised to complete the application process by end of the day today at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Apart from the application last day, the candidates need to make the online fee payment before 5.00 pm of September 2nd, 2019; whereas to pay offline, challan needs to be generated by September 2nd (5.00 pm) and payment needs to be made by September 4th, 2019.

The vacancies for the Selection VII Posts are basically categorised into three groups; first for which matriculation qualification is required; second where the candidate must have completed the 12th or equivalent exam, and third where candidates must have attained a graduation from any stream.

The vacancies are also spread across 236 departments in various regions. Each position requires different qualification and eligibility and in some cases work experience, too. The candidates are advised to go through the notification to discern the suitable position for which they can apply.

Candidates can access the detailed notification for the SSC Phase VII Selection Posts in this direct link.

The computer-based exam under the recruitment drive is scheduled to be conducted from October 14th to October 18th, 2019. The syllabus and exam pattern for each category can be accessed in the official notification.

How to apply for SSC 2019 recruitment for Phase VII Selection Posts: