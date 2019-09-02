Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has issued the admit card for the final written exam date for the recruitment of 2018 Excise Constable on September 1st. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 8th; however, it was postponed and now will be conducted on September 15th.

Candidates who have cleared the previous stages of the recruitment can download the admit card at the official website, osssc.gov.in. The admit card was previously scheduled to be released on August 24th.

Candidates can access and download the OSSSC admit card from this direct link.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 219 vacancies for Excise Constable on contractual basis. The notification for the same was released on October 9th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from October 12th to November 12th, 2018.

The result for the PET/PMT exam for the recruitment drive was declared on August 8th, 2019. The PET and PSM rounds were conducted from January 18th to January 31st, 2019, and those who have cleared that round are eligible to appear for the Final Written exam.

How to download OSSSC Excise Constable exam admit card: