Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (PEB) has issued the 2019 CG SET admit card. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CG Vyapam is set to conduct the SET 2019 examination on September 8th. The exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to apply for the role of the Assistant Professors in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The exam will be conducted in five centres across the state and will be conducted in two session. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully to know the exact date and time of the exam.

Candidates can download the CG SET 2019 examination from this direct link.

CG PEB had released the SET notification July 23rd and the application process went on until August 13th, 2019. The result of the SET 2019 examination is expected to be released in the month of November 2019.

How to download CG SET 2019 exam admit card: