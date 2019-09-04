West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the preliminary answer keys for the exam conducted for the recruitment of Supervisor positions (female only) on September 3rd, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in.

The candidates can raise objection against the answers. The link to submit the objection will get activated on September 9th and the last day to submit the objection is September 16th at pscwbapplication.in.

The candidates can access the WBPSC 2019 Supervisor exam answer keys in this direct link.

WBPSC had conducted the examination for the recruitment drive on September 1st 2019 throughout the state from 12.00 noon to 1.00 pm. The notification for the recruitment drive for the Integrated Child Development Scheme under the department of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare was released in the month of March.

The application process was conducted from March 14th to April 16th. There are total 2,900 vacancies to be filled by this recruitment drive.

The recruitment will consist of three stages, the first being the preliminary test comprising of objective multiple type questions. This screening test will be followed up by Written examination and selective no of candidates based on merit in the written exam will be called for the viva-voce test.