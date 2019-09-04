current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: September 4th, 2019
ED arrests Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar
- Enforcement Directorate said that the leader has been involved in money laundering activities.
- The investigating agency will produce the Congress leader and MLA before a court to seek his custody and the agency alleged that the Shivakumar is not cooperating with the investigation.
- Congress unit of the state called for a strike in the state on September 4th to protest against the arrest of its leader.
PM Modi arrives in Vladivostok, Russia, for a two-day visit
- Modi is expected to hold a summit with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum.
- This is the first visit in the far east region of the country by an Indian Prime Minister.
- Modi will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as its chief guest on Putin’s invitation and also hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with the president.
Hong Kong to withdraw extradition bill with China
- Hong Kong Executive Carrie Lam is set to withdraw the bill that has led to a huge protest in the autonomous region of China and has paralysed the city over the past few weeks.
- The government had earlier put the bill on hold but the protesters wanted the bill to withdrawn fully.
- The protestors also want an independent inquiry into the use of excessive police force against them and Lam’s resignation.