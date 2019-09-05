Maharashtra Council Of Agricultural Education And Research, Pune, will be declaring the first allotment result as part of the 2019-20 Postgraduate Counselling today, September 5th, 2019. Candidates can access the first allotment result, once declared, under the PG counselling section of the official MCAER website, maha-agriadmission.in.

The allotment result is expected to be declared in the evening hours. The candidates who have been allocated seats in the first allotment will have to report to the college from September 6th to September 9th (except on Sunday) to fulfill the admission process.

The counselling process for the MCAER PG admission started on August 19th and the final merit list was declared on August 31st, 2019. The schedule has undergone a modification once. The second allotment result will be declared on September 13th, 2019.

The MCAER conducts counselling for various colleges and universities offering courses related to agriculture. Once declared, the link to check the allotment will get activated at the PG Counselling section of the website.

The MCAER is conducting PG admission process for 15 postgraduate courses in colleges and institutions in the Maharashtra. There are around 900 seats available for MSc Agriculture, whereas MSc Horticulture has around 150 seats and MBA Agriculture has 100 seats.