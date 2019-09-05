Himachal Pradesh government has approved the vacancies of 1195 positions of Patwari in the month of August and the notification for the recruitment is expected to be released soon. The information was relayed by Times of India along with a copy of the approval letter forwarded to the Director of HP Land Records.

Of the 1195 vacancies, 933 vacancies are for the Mohal side and 262 vacancies are for the Settlement side of the department. It is not yet known the exact date on which the notification will be released; however, reports suggest that it will be done soon.

After the recruitment process is finished, all the selected candidates have to go through a training for 18 months in the Revenue Training Institute where they will get a stipend of Rs. 3000 per month. The financing for the same has already been approved.

Interested candidates can access the approval letter in this direct link. Further details regarding the notification and the selection process will be updated soon at the ‘Announcements’ section of Scroll.in.