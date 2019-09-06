The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has confirmed the date for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination Tier-I, 2018 on its website - ssc.nic.in. The CHSL 2018 Tier I exam result was previously tentatively coming out on September 11th and now SSC has made the result date firm.

The result, once declared, will be available at SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

The exam was conducted by the Commission at various centres across the country from July 1st to July 11th. The exams were held over a period of 9 days and now the commission has released firm result announcement date on its website.

As per the official numbers released by the commission, a total of 29.68 lakh candidates had applied for SSC CHSL 2018 exam out of which 13.17 lakh candidates actually appeared Tier I exam. This was 44.37 percent of the total applicants. Here is the link to the official update from the SSC.

How to check SSC 2018 CHSL Tier I result

Visit the SSC website. Click on the result tab on the home page and then click on the CHSL tab. Under the result column, click on the link against the relevant advertisement once the result is declared. A PDF will roll numbers of all the successful candidates will open.



SSC CHSL test was conducted to fill up 5789 vacancies out of which 1,855 are for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA); 3,880 are for Postal Assistant(PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)and 54 for Data Entry Operators (DEO).