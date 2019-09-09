Rajasthan State and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be releasing the admit card for the examination for the recruitment of 2019 Junior Scientific Assistant today, September 9th, 2019. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam for the recruitment of Junior Scientific Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on September 14th, September 15th, September 21st, and September 22nd in two sessions on each day. The entire schedule can be accessed in this direct link. The schedule was released on September 4th.

The board had released the notification for the 2019 Jr Scientific Assistant recruitment on January 21st, 2019. The recruitment process will be conducted for a total of 28 positions.

How to download RSMSSB Jr Scientific Assistant admit card: