Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the registration and application process for Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 examination from today, September 9th, 2019. The application process will be conducted at the official website, bsebstet2019.in.

The advertisement is already available for the candidates to check at the official website, and the last day to submit the application is September 18th, 2019.

The STET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with BSEB. There are two papers for the STET. Paper I determines the eligibility of candidates to teach for the classes 9th and 10th and the Paper II for classes 11th and 12th.

Each paper has seven subjects. For Paper I, the test will be conducted for English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu. For Paper II, the subjects are English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botanical, and Computer Science.

A total number of 25,270 candidates for the Paper I and 12,065 candidates for Paper II will be included in the merit list based on the STET 2019 examination and given certificate for the same.

The exact date of the exam has not been revealed yet; however, the examination for both the papers will be conducted on the same day wherein the Paper I will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

All the papers will be of a total 150 marks with 100 marks for subject expertise and 50 marks (except Computer Science) for teaching skills. For computer science, 50 marks will be for General Awareness test.

How to apply for 2019 BSEB STET exam:

Visit the BSEB STET 2019 official website, Candidates need to register themselves first by click on the ‘Register (New Candidate)‘ link and providing requisite information. Once registered, candidates need to log in with their credentials and fulfill the application process. Once submitted, a copy of submitted application must be taken for future reference.



Candidates can access the official notification in this direct link. Instruction on how to apply and other Frequntly asked Questions are available at the home page of the official website.