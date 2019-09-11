The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be declaring the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2018 Tier-I examination result today. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had kept the result date of today as tentative which was recently confirmed. The exam was conducted by the Commission from July 1st to July 11th. The exams were held over a period of 9 days and now the commission will be declaring the result for the same.

As per the official numbers released by the commission, a total of 29.68 lakh candidates had applied for SSC CHSL 2018 exam out of which 13.17 lakh candidates actually appeared Tier I exam. This was 44.37 percent of the total applicants. Here is the link to the official update from the SSC.

All the candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 29th, 2019. The CHSL Tier II exam is a descriptive type exam.

SSC CHSL test is being conducted to fill up 5789 vacancies out of which 1,855 are for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA); 3,880 are for Postal Assistant(PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)and 54 for Data Entry Operators (DEO).

How to check SSC 2018 CHSL Tier I result