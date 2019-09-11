Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the 2019 10th class supplementary exam results today, September 11th, according to Times of India. The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan board had conducted the 10th class board exam in the month of March and April, result of which was declared on June 3rd, 2019. The pass percentage this year is at 79.85%. This is a marginal decrease from 2018 wherein the pass percentage was at 80.13 percent.

The board conducts supplementary examination for students who could not clear the Main exam in one or two subjects for them to give another opportunity to pass the board exam. The result is expected in the afternoon hours.

How to check Rajasthan 10th supplementary result: