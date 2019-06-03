Rajasthan 10th result 2019 to be declared today: Live Updates
Numerous reports hint at Rajasthan 10th result declaration today, however there is no timing available for the result declaration.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the 2019 10th board exam results today, June 3rd, 2019. The result can be accessed by all the students who had appeared for the exam from the RBSE’s official result website, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, there is no consensus as to when the results will be declared. While few reports predict the result at 11 am, others are expecting RBSE to announce it at 4 pm.
Live updates
11.50 am: “The results of Class 10 matriculation examination will be declared tomorrow through a press conference from the board office at 4 pm,” RBSE secretary Meghna Chowdhury was quoted saying in a report by Indian Express.
11.40 am: A total of 10.88 lakh candidates had appeared for RBSE 10th examination 2019. Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare the result today. Students can also check the result via SMS service by sending a message RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number to 56263.
10.20 am: While there is no fixed timing provided by the RBSE for the 10th result declaration, candidates are advised to check the rajresults.nic.in for any new updates. The website has not been updated as of now with result weblink yet.
10.10 am: The board has already declared the 12th class result for all the streams. The Commerce and Science stream result was declared on May 15th and the overall pass percentage for the science stream was 92.88% while for the commerce stream was 91.46%.
10 am: In 2018, the RBSE had declared the 10th class result on June 11th, 2018. The students in 2018 had scored a pass percentage of 80.13% with both girls and boys performing at level with 80.06% boys and 79.95% girls clearing the exam.