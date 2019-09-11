As reported earlier, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the 2019 10th class or Secondary class supplementary exam result today, September 11th, a while ago. All students can access the result at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can access the RBSE 10th supplementary result in this direct link.

Rajasthan board had conducted the 10th class board exam in the month of March and April, result of which was declared on June 3rd, 2019. The pass percentage this year is at 79.85%. This is a marginal decrease from 2018 wherein the pass percentage was at 80.13 percent.

The board conducts supplementary examination for students who could not clear the Main exam in one or two subjects for them to give another opportunity to pass the board exam. The result is expected in the afternoon hours.

How to check Rajasthan 10th supplementary result: