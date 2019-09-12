Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment (APSLPRB) has released the merit list for the 2018 Constable Recruitment today, September 12th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the final written exam for the SCT PC Civil, AR, ASPS, Warder, and Firemen positions can check the result at the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment process involved a written exam, PET/PST exam, and a final written exam. The Board had released the final answer keys for the final written exam on July 17th, and now the final result based on that has been released. The final result was released on July 30th and now the merit list has been released.

Candidates can access the result and merit list for all the above-mentioned positions for both men and women wherever applicable in this direct link.

The Board, through this recruitment drive, will fill 2,732 vacancies police and fire department. The Board had conducted the first stage of the exam for the AP constable recruitment from January 6th to January 8th, 2019 and the result was declared on January 23rd, 2019.

How to access SLPRB AP PC result and merit list: