Indian Navy has released the admit card for the exam that is being conducted for the recruitment of February 2020 Batch MR today, September 12th, The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Earlier in the week, Indian Navy had released the admit card for the INET Officer, AA, SSR, and now the MR admit card has been released. The exam for the MR recruitment will be conducted from September 16th to September 22nd,

Candidates can download the INET Officers, AA, and SSR exam admit card from this direct link.

The candidates who clear the written exam will qualify for the next stage of the recruitment, details of which will be released after the result for the written exam is declared.

The result for the exam is expected to be released in 30 days and successful candidates will get a call letter for the PFT test. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regular for further updates.

How to download Indian Navy MR February 2020 admit card: