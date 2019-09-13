The Tejas Express is India’s first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train introduced by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC). The much-awaited Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is expected to begin services from the first week of October according to the Chairman, Railway Board, VK Yadav. The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is Indian Railway’s first step towards introducing private trains on the network.

The Tejas Express is designed to run at a maximum speed of 200 km/h (120 mph) but the maximum operating speed allowed is 130 km/h (81 mph) due to track and safety constraints. There are 14 non-executive chair cars that can carry up to 72 passengers each in 3+2 configuration. The coaches have energy-efficient LED lights and digital destination display boards. It also has two executive chair cars in 2+2 configuration. The executive chair cars have a seating capacity of 56 passengers with adjustable head-rests, arm support and leg support.

Other amenities on board the train are bio-vacuum toilets, water level indicators, tap sensors, hand dryers, integrated braille displays, LED TV for each passenger with phone sockets, local cuisine, celebrity chef menu, Wi-Fi, tea & coffee vending machines, magazines, snack tables, CCTV cameras, fire & smoke detection and suppression system.

The train schedule along the Delhi-Lucknow route is expected to be as follows:

Arrival (Down) Departure (Down) Stations Arrival (Up) Departure (Up) -- 06:10 Lucknow Junction 22.45 -- 07.20 07.25 Kanpur Central 21.30 21.35 11.43 11.45 Ghaziabad 17.10 17.12 12.25 -- New Delhi -- 16.30

Here are some key points to note before the inaugural run of the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express: