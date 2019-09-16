India Post has been accepting application for the position of 2019 Gram Dak Seva (GDS) and today is the last day to register and pay the application fee to apply for the position. Candidates who have already registered or will register today will still have until September 22nd to fulfill the remaining application process at the official website, appost.in.

India Post has extended the registration and application period twice already and most probably there will not be any more extension. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10,066 position of GDS and the notification was released on August 5th, 2019.

There are a total of 10,066 vacancies for the GDS post spread over six regions across Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab. For the record, the Karnataka region has the highest 2,637 vacancies followed by Gujarat with 2,510 vacancies. Candidates must have cleared the 10th class exam to be eligible to apply.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

How to apply for India Post GDS 2019 recruitment: