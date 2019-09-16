Vistara airlines has added Indore as its 30th destination by launching its daily direct flight between Delhi and Indore from 26th October, 2019. The one-way all-inclusive fares start at INR 3,399. Being the biggest industrial city in Madhya Pradesh, Indore is known as the financial capital and heart of the state.

The tentative flight details are as follows and are subject to final regulatory approvals:

Flight no. Start Date From Departure To Arrival UK 913 26th October 2019 Delhi 06:55 Indore 08:20 UK 914 26th October 2019 Indore 08:55 Delhi 10:25

Bookings for these flights are now being opened progressively on all channels, including www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Introducing our 30th destination - #Indore, with daily direct flights to #Delhi on India's Best Airline! Book now for flights starting 26th October 2019. Hurry! https://t.co/nYkIuOARMx pic.twitter.com/alfHEJrxB7 — Vistara (@airvistara) September 13, 2019

The airline currently connects 27 destinations, operates over 1200 flights a week served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and seven Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, and has flown more than 16 million customers since starting operations in 2015.

Vistara will also start flying to the two new destinations from next month in addition to Indore, marking its entry in Rajasthan. It will operate daily direct flights between Mumbai and Udaipur from 4 October 2019. And, from 29 October, the airline will further expand with daily direct flights between Delhi and Udaipur, Delhi and Jodhpur, as well as Mumbai and Jodhpur.