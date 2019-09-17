Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the application link to apply for the 2019 Clerk notification for CRP Clerks -IX recruitment drive today, September 17th, 2019. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the recruitment drive can apply now at the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS had released the notification for the clerk recruitment on September 11th, 2019 and it was reported that day that the application process will begin today. The last day to apply for the same is October 9th, 2019. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 25th, 2019 to November 30th, 2019.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the IBPS 2019 Clerk Application page.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 12,075 vacancies and 17 banks are participating in the process. The state-wise and category-wise break down of the vacancies can be accessed at the official notification.

Eligibility and Qualification

Interested candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 years to be eligible to apply for the Clerk position. Relaxation is provided in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories as per the norms.

In terms of qualification, candidates must have attained a graduate degree from any stream. They should also be proficient in the official language of the state for which they are planning to apply in both reading and writing.

Mode of Selection

Candidates must clear the Preliminary examination and Main examination before the final selection. Preliminary exam is for 100 marks and will test candidates on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, and the duration of the exam is 60 min.

The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Main exam which will be for 160 minutes and for 200 marks testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude.

How to apply for the IBPS 2019 Clerk Recruitment:

Visit the IBPS official website. Click on the link at the top of page to apply for the IBPS Clerk 2019 recruitment. The application page will open where candidates need to click on the registration button at the top to generate log-in credentials. Using the credentials, log-in to fulfill the remaining application process and submit the application. Once submitted, candidates must take a print out of it for future reference.



Candidates can access the official notification at the official website or in this direct link for more details on reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, mode of selection, application process among others.