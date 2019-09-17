UIDAI recently announced that Aadhaar card holders will no longer need documents to update photograph, biometrics, gender, mobile number and email ID their Aadhaar cards. To update your name or address, you can visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK).

The UIDAI has started Aadhaar Seva Kendra services in Delhi, Chennai, Bhopal, Agra, Hisar, Vijayawada and Chandigarh. According to a UIDAI press release, Bhopal, Chennai, Patna and Guwahati ASKs are likely to being operation by the first week of September.

#AadhaarUpdateChecklist

No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number & Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. For appointment at UIDAI-run exclusive #AadhaarSevaKendra visit https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/PXlak38PDi — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 13, 2019

For enrolment to obtain an Aadhaar card, applicants need to provide basic details such as name, date of birth, address, mobile number and email. These details can be updated by visiting an Aadhaar centre. In order to obtain the Aadhaar number, applicants are required to provide their demographic and biometric details for the enrolment process. It is still mandatory to provide documents to update your name, address or date of birth in your Aadhaar card.

The UIDAI tweeted a list of valid documents that will be required to update name, address or date of birth of the applicant:

#AadhaarUpdateChecklist

If you want to update your Name, Address or Date of Birth in Aadhaar, ensure that the document you use is in your name and is one of the valid documents listed here: https://t.co/BeqUA07J2b pic.twitter.com/c5YAeyTHCg — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 16, 2019

UIDAI plans to open 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) in 53 cities across the country for providing hassle-free Aadhaar enrolment and update services to the people with prior appointments. UIDAI intends to complete setting up of all the 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras by the end of the year 2019.

UIDAI said that the ASKs have a token system where the resident first gets a token for their Aadhaar related work and then moves to a ‘verifier’ for document checking. Once the verification is completed, the resident moves to ‘cash counter’ for payment of Rs.50/- (charges for Aadhaar update, if required) and is then assigned an ‘operator counter’ from the 16 operator work stations. The entire token movement is visible to the resident via digital display screens for easy movement and queue management. A resident who has been provided a token will not have to stand in long queues.

These ASKs have a capacity to handle up to 1000/500 enrolments and update requests each per day and will be open for six days a week including weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be

closed only on Tuesdays and public holidays.