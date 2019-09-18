Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CBPEB) or Vyapam has released the model answer keys for the 2019 Teachers Recruitment examination for SEAE19 and SETE19 examination. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can download the answer keys for the same from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The notification released along with the release of the answer keys states that candidates can submit objections against the answers on the answer keys. The details of the same can be accessed in this link. The last day to submit any objection is September 23rd, 2019.

Candidates can access the model answer keys in these direct links for SEAE19 and SETE19.

The PEB had conducted the SEAE and SETE 2019 recruitment examination on August 11th in two sessions. SEAE 2019 examination was held from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm and SETE 2019 examination from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm.

CG PEB is conducting a mega recruitment drive for teachers and professors this year in order to fulfill 14,577 vacancies. As part of the recruitment drive, application and examination process are being conducted in a phased manner.

How to download CG PEB 2019 Teacher Recruitment answer keys: