Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the 2018 Forest Range Officer recruitment Screening Test result on September 18th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the screening test for this recruitment can check if they have qualified for the Main exam at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

A total number of 333 candidates have made it to the Main exam stage of the recruitment of which 295 are from the general category and remaining from the SC, ST, and BC categories. Apart from the result, final answer keys and cut-off marks for the exams have also been released.

Candidates can access the result PDF for the FRO 2019 recruitment in this direct link. Candidates can access their individual marks in this link. These are the links to access cut-off marks and final answer keys.

The Commission had released the notification for the recruitment on December 4th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from December 10th to December 31st, 2018. A total number of 16,130 applicants applied to appear for the screening test which was conducted on May 19th, 2019 and now the result has been released.

