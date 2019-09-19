Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has declared the supplementary exam results for 10th and 12th class for the year of 2019 today, September 19th. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official websites, pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

PSEB had declared the board exam results for both the classes in the month of May. The 10th class result was declared on May 10th, 2019 in which the pass percentage was 85.6%. The 12th class result for all the streams was declared on May 11th in which the pass percentage was 86.41%.

The supplementary result for both the classes can be accessed in this direct link. These are the direct links for supplementary result for Matriculation and Senior Secondary.

For 10th class board exam, the overall pass percentage improved by 25 percentage points compared to 2018. Neha Verma with 99.5% from Ludhiana has topped the 10th class merit list. Nandini Mahajan was placed at the top of the merit list under Sport Quota.

On the other hand for the 12th class, the jump is of more than 20 percentage points compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 65.97%. Three students bagged the first rank with 98.89 percent. Sarvjot Singh Khalsa from Ludhiana, Aman from Muktsar, and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar.