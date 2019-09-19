Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam mega recruitment exam result has been declared today, September 19th, 2019. The result can be accessed at the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The website is slow at the moment; however, candidates are suggested to be patient and keep checking.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 1,60,801 vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.

AP Grama Panchayat 2019 recruitment result can be accessed in this direct link.

A total number of 21.69 lakh candidates have applied for various positions. The application process began on July 27th and went on until the month of August 2019.

The exam for the recruitment drive was conducted from September 1st to September 8th and the answer keys for the same were being released on the same day of the exam.

In case the number of candidates who fail to meet the qualifying marks need to be recruited for various positions, the organising committee reserves the right to reduce the qualifying marks in order to meet the recruitment target. Details of this is expected to be released in the near future.

How to access the AP Grama Sachivalayam result: