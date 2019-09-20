Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) released the notification and initiated the application process for the HPTET November 2019 examination on September 19th, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the HPTET November June 2019 exam can apply at the official website, hpbose.org. The last day to apply for HPTET November exam is October 9th, 2019.

HPBOSE will conduct the HPTET 2019 examination from November 9th to November 17th, 2019. The subjects for which the exam will be conducted include JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET. The detailed examination schedule is as follows:

HPTET 2019 November exam schedule Name of Examination Date of Exam Timing JBT TET November 9th

10.00 am to 12.30 pm Shastri TET November 9th

2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT (Non-Medical) TET November 10th

10.00 am to 12.30 pm Language Teacher TET November 10th

2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT (Arts) TET November 12th

10.00 am to 12,30 pm TGT (Medical) TET November 12th 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm Punjabi TET November 17th 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Urdu TET November 17th 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm

HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance. The exam will be conducted at 71 centres throughout the state, details of which are available in the notification.

How to apply for HPTET 2019 November examination:

Visit the official HPBOSE website. Click on the TET (Novembber 2019) tab on the home page. Download the prospectus from the page (direct link), go through it thoroughly, confirm your understanding before proceeding. Tick on terms and conditions and click on the ‘Register’ button. Go through the registration to get the log-in credentials. With the credentials, click on ‘Sign in’ button on the TET 2019 page and complete the application process. Once submitted, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates are highly advised to go through the prospectus before proceeding with the application process. The prospectus has details on the application process, syllabus, exam centre, eligibility, qualifications, exam pattern, important dates among others.