Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the recruitment of Forest Guards in the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department today, September 20th, 2019. The admit card can be downloaded from the official CSBC website, csbc,bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam for the recruitment are eligible to participate in the PET round. The PET round is scheduled to be conducted from October 16th to October 18th, 2019. The schedule for the PET exam can be accessed in this direct link.

The admit card for the CSBC Forest Guard PET exam in this direct link.

A total number of 311,425 candidates had appeared for the preliminary written examination which was conducted on June 16, 2019. A total number of 1804 have been selected for the next round.

How to access CSBC Forest Guard PET admit card:

Click on the link to access the recruitment page. Click on the link to download the PET admit card. Enter the 10-digit roll number and click on the ‘Submit’. The admit card can be accessed and printed out from there.

CSBC had released the notification for recruitment for 902 positions of Forest Guard for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on January 1st, 2019. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive was January 31st, 2019.