Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket for the 2019 Assistant Tourist Officer recruitment today, September 21st, 2019. All the candidates who had applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC had released the notification for the recruitment drive on July 22nd and the application was accepted until August 20th, 2010. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 29th, 2019.

Candidates can download the hall ticket for the TNPSC Tourist Officer exam from this direct link.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 42 vacancies for which candidates with tourism degree or diploma course could have applied. The exam will be conducted in two papers, the first paper from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm for Travel and Tourism and the second paper from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for General Studies.

How to download TNPSC hall ticket: