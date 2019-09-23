Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a recruitment notification for 224 vacancies on September 21st and the application process is underway. All the candidates can check the notification and apply for the vacancies at the official website, drdo.gov.in, on or before October 15th, 2019.

All the positions are for Admin & Allied(A&A)Cadre, which includes positions of Stenographer, Admin Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Clerk, Assistant Halwai cum Cook, Vehicle Operator, Fire Engine Drive, and Fireman.

The minimum qualification to be eligible to apply for these positions is either 10th or 12th pass, details of which can be accessed at the official website.Interested candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 27 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

The selection process for the recruitment will involve two stages, the Tier-I exam being conducted in 43 cities for a maximum 150 marks and 150 questions. The exam details can be obtained in the notification. The second stage is for candidates who clear the Tier I exam and will be for Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable.

The application process is being conducted in this direct link. Candidates need to first register to generate the log-in details and proceed with the remaining application process. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification thoroughly before proceeding with the application which is available in this direct link.