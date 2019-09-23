Modi and Trump vowed to fight terrorism at Howdy Modi event in Houston, Texas
Addressing the Indian diaspora, President Trump India and US also understand that to keep our community safe, we must protect our borders.
PM Modi defended his government’s decision to scrap special status to J&K and said that the Article 370 deprived the people of J&K and Ladakh from development and rights.
Over 50,000 Indian-American gathered at the event in which Modi reiterated his government’s plan to make India $5 trillion economy. It should be noted that India’s economic growth declined to 5% in the April-June quarter, lowest in over six years.
Thomas Cook UK files for bankruptcy stranding around 150,000 travellers worldwide
The 178-year old company collapsed after discussions with investors to rescue the company from high debts failed.
The collapse led to UK biggest peace-time rescue undertaken by the UK government to bring back an estimated 150,000 tourists back in the next 2 weeks.
The collapse of Thomas Cook UK will not affect Thomas Cook’s operations in India as both are separate entities. Thomas Cook India is owned by Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings, which bought the entire stake from the UK’s Thomas Cook in 2012.
Thomas Cook operated hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million travellers a year in 16 countries, and employed 21,000 people. It was founded by Thomas Cook, a businessman, in 1841.
BJP leader Chinmayanand confesses to charges against him; set to lose sainthood status
Former Union Minister Chinmayanand confessed to rape to the charges levelled by a law student from Uttar Pradesh.
The highest decision-making body of saints, Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, made the decision to revoke the status of sainthood after a meeting of the council on Saturday. A formal meeting in October will get a seal of approval from the general body.
The leader is accused of filming the woman while bathing in her hostel room and then blackmailing her with the footage.