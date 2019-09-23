Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment document verification round process has been initiated from today, September 23rd. 2019. Candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks in the written exam of the recruitment drive can download the document verification call letter at the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Apart from the releasing the call letter, the website now also has activated the link for candidates to upload the required certificate. Candidates can upload all the necessary document in this direct link.

It should be noted that the file size of the documents must be below or equal to 400 kb and file type that is accepted is PDF, JPEB, and PNG. After uploading, candidates must download the zip file of uploaded certificates from the page and and take printouts of Certificates for Verification.

Candidates can download the call letter or admit card for the DV round in this direct link.

It should be noted that call letters will be released in a phased manner based on districts and positions. The details of the same is available in the page for downloading the call letter.

The result for the written exam for the AP Grama Sachivayalam 2019 exam was declared on September 19th. A total number of 21.69 lakh candidates have applied for various positions. The application process began on July 27th and went on until the month of August 2019.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 1,60,801 vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.