Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Tier-II exam conducted for the Combined Higher Secondary Level 2018 recruitment. The admit cards are available at the SSC regional websites and candidates are requested to download their admit card from their respective region’s website.

SSC is scheduled to conducted the CHSL 2018 Tier-II examination on September 29th and now the admit card for the same is made available. The candidates who have cleared the Tier-I exam of the recruitment drive are eligible to participate in the exam.

Candidates can access the admit card for the Tier II exam in the regional website, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

The Commission had declared the CHSL 2018 Tier I result on September 12th, 2019. A total number of 47,606 have cleared the Tier-I stage and are now eligible to appear for the Tier-II of which 175 candidates are for DEO (Other than C&G) position, 2330 for DEO for C&G position, and 45,101 for LDC/JSA and PA/SA positions.

SSC CHSL test is being conducted to fill up almost 5,800 vacancies out of which 1,855 are for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA); 3,880 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA), and 54 for Data Entry Operators (DEO).

A total number of 29.68 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the Tier-I exam of which only 13.17 appear for it, which makes the attendance of mere 44.37%.