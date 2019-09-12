Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I examination result today, September 12th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam conducted in the month of July 2019 can check if they have made it to the Tier II exam at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can access the SSC 2018 CHSL Tier-I result in this direct links for List 1 (DEO - Other than C&G), List 2 (DEO for C&G), and List 3 for LDC/JSA - PA/SA). The result notification can be accessed in this direct link. The notification also has details of cut-off marks for various positions.

A total number of 47,606 have cleared the Tier-I stage and are now eligible to appear for the Tier-II of which 175 candidates are for DEO (Other than C&G) position, 2330 for DEO for C&G position, and 45,101 for LDC/JSA and PA/SA positions.

The Tier-II exam for the CHSL 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on September 29th, which will be a descriptive exam. The admit card for the same will be made available in the near future at all the SSC regional websites.

The result was scheduled to be released on September 11th, however, a notice released said that the result has been postponed by a day’s time. Now it has been released for all the candidates to check.

How to check SSC 2018 CHSL Tier I result

Visit the SSC website. Click on the result tab on the home page and then click on the CHSL tab. Under the result column, click on the link against the relevant advertisement once the result is declared. A PDF will roll numbers of all the successful candidates will open.

A total number of 29.68 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the Tier-I exam of which only 13.17 appear for it, which makes the attendance of mere 44.37%.

SSC CHSL test is being conducted to fill up almost 5,800 vacancies out of which 1,855 are for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA); 3,880 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA), and 54 for Data Entry Operators (DEO).