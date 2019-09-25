Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 application process will come to an end today, September 25th, 2019. The candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam but have not fulfilled the application process are advised to do so by today at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on November 24th, 2019, admit card for which will be issued on October 23rd, 2019. The application period was supposed to end of September 18th, but a one-week extension has been provided.

IIM CAT 2019 entrance exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM colleges. There are 20 IIM colleges spread across the country and this year the process of CAT is being conduced by IIM Kozhikode. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

The CAT exam is divided into three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The IIM CAT exam will be of 180 minutes, with 60 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates will have to spend 60 minutes on each section, without any scope of switching from one section to another.

How to apply for IIM CAT 2019:

Visit the IIM CAT 2019 official website. Click on the ‘Register’ button and go through the process to generate a log-in ID and password. Click on the ‘Login’ button and with the log-in credentials and fulfill the remaining application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The reuslt for the IIM CAT is expected to be declared in the month of January 2020. The candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.