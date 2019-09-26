Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the 2019 Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) Interview schedule on September 25th, 2019. The interview will be held from October 30th to December 12th, and candidates can access the full schedule at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

A total number of 2366 candidates have qualified for the Interview round of the CMSE 2019 examination. This is the last stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who clear this round will make it to the final selection.

Candidates can access the full interview schedule in this direct link. The PDF has details of date and time slot at which the candidate is expected to be available to attending the interview.

UPSC had released the CMS 2019 notification on April 10th, 2019 and the application process went on until May 6th, 2019. The The online applications could have been withdrawn from May 13th to May 20th till 6.00 pm. The CME 2019 is being conducted to recruit for 965 Medical Officer positions in various government departments.

The examination will be conducted in two phases: Computer-based preliminary test followed by an Interview. The preliminary exam was conducted July 21st, 2019 and the result was declared on August 16th.