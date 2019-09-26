It was informed earlier on September 24th that the last day to apply for GATE 2019 without any late fees is ending on that day. However, IIT Delhi has pushed the deadline now to apply without any late fees to September 28th, 2019. Candiates who are interested in applying without late fees can still do so at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in.

The GATE 2019 portal states “Important notice: Because of heavy traffic load in the GATE application portal, the last date of application with normal fees has been extended up to 28th September”. There is no information on the remaining schedule and they seem to remain unchanged as of now. Extended closing date, though with late fee, is October 1st, 2019.

The GATE is for undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.The examination will be conducted on 25 subjects and the candidates can appear in any one subject. The examination is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2020.

Here is how to apply for GATE 2020:

Log in to the official website of GATE 2020. Click on this link to register to the website. Candidates must have a mobile number and an email ID to successfully register and general log-in credentials. With the credentials, login to the GATE 2020 website. Complete the application process and upload all the necessary documents and photographs and pay the application fee. The registration is complete and print outs of the application can be taken for future reference.

The detailed eligibility criteria for candidates to apply for the GATE 2019 examination can be accessed in this link. Candidates can access full details on eligibility criteria, examination centres, subjects, and things to take care while applying on the GATE 2019 brochure. Apart from various exam centres in India, GATE 2019 will also have exam centres in Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Dubai, and Singapore.