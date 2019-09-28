Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) 2019 First Year Improvement results have been declared on September 27th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Improvement exams can check the result at the official result website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can access the VHSE 2019 Improvement result in this direct link.

VHSE Improvement exam is conducted for students who could not clear the Main exam or for those who would like to improve their scores on certain subjects. The Main exam results were declared in May 28th, 2019.

How to check Kerala VHSE Improvement Result: