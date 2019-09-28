All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be declaring the result for the written exam for the 2019 Nursing Officer recruitment today, September 28th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result, once declared, at the official website, aiimsexams.org.

The exam results was supposed to be released on September 25th; however, AIIMS had released a notice on that day informing that the result date has been postponed for today. The exact time at which the result will be declared is not known yet.

Via this recruitment drive, AIIMS will recruit 503 vacancies from this exam for AIIMS, New Delhi and four Central Government Hospitals i.e. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College & Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, and Kalawati Saran Children‟s Hospital, New Delhi.

Candidates can access the AIIMS Nursing Officer written exam result from this direct link once it is declared.



The written exam for the recruitment of 2019 Nursing Officer was conducted on September 15th and admit card for the exam was released on September 7th, 2019.

How to access 2019 AIIMS Nursing Officer exam result: