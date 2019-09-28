West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has declared the 2018 Police Constable Recruitment final result on September 27th, 2019. All the candidates can download the final result based on their districts from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The marks obtained by all the candidates who were shortlisted for the interview round will be released on October 4th, 2019. The link where candidates can check the marks will be active for 15 days since the release the marks.

WB Police Constable 2018 recruitment final result can be accessed in this direct link.

The notification for the 2018 Constable recruitment was issued on March 26th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from April 1st, 2018 to April 30th, 2018, and for offline application the last day was May 2nd, 2018.

The West Bengal Police is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5,702 constable vacancies for which the preliminary examination was conducted on September 23rd and the result for which was declared on February 8th, 2019.

After the Preliminary exam, final written exam was conducted and candidates were then shortlisted for Interview round. Now, the final result has been released after the interview round.

How to check WB Police Constable final result: