West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the result of the final written examination for the recruitment of 2018 Police Constables on August 8th. The result can be accessed at the WB Police’s official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the WB Police Constable recruitment final written examination are now eligible to appear for the interview round of the recruitment.

The interview details will be available in the call letter which will be issued on August 14th, 2019. The notification for the result also stated, “The Board will send SMS alert intimating the date and venue of Interview to the shortlisted candidates to their registered mobile number. However the Board will not be held responsible for non-delivery of such SMS due to change in mobile number and/or technical reasons.”

Candidates can access the WB Police Constable recruitment written exam result in this direct link.

The notification for the 2018 Constable recruitment was issued on March 26th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from April 1st, 2018 to April 30th, 2018, and for offline application the last day was May 2nd, 2018.

The West Bengal Police is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5,702 constable vacancies for which the preliminary examination was conducted on September 23rd and the result for which was declared on February 8th, 2019.

How to check WB Police Constable final written exam result: