NTA will stop accepting the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) January 2020 examination application today, September 30th. The application process has been going on since September 2nd for the first phase of JEE Main 2020 examination. All the candidates who have not yet applied for the JEE Main January 2020 leg can do so at the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

The January 2020 JEE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 6th to January 11th, 2020. The second leg, or the April 2020 JEE Main exam, process will begin on February 7th and the exam is set to held from April 3rd to April 9th, 2020.

NTA had taken over the responsibility of conducting JEE Main exam from 2018 and since then it has been decided that the exam will be conducted twice in the year. Candidates have an option to appear for both the exams or either one and the best score will be used for counselling and admission purpose.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who clear the JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges

Candidates must have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.

Here is how to register for JEE Main 2020 First Attempt