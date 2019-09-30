Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India had released a mega recruitment notification for Assistant positions for around 8500 vacancies on September 17thm and tomorrow, October 1st is the last day to apply for the position. The notification for the recruitment can be accessed at the official website, licindia,in, and the application process can be fulfilled in the same website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for all the regions of LIC except the East Central Zone (Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha). Separate PDFs for all the regions for which the application has been sought can be accessed in this direct link and click on the relevant advertisement.

Eligibility and Qualification:

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years to be eligible to apply. Relaxation will be given as per the norms for candidates from the reserved categories, details of which are provided in the notification.

Candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any stream from a recognised university. Ex-servicemen with 12th pass and 10 years of service and 10th pass with 15 years of service are also eligible to apply for the Assistant position.

Important Dates:

LIC 2019 Assistant Recruitment Important Dates Activity Date Application Start Date September 17th, 2019 Application End Date October 1st, 2019 Preliminary Exam Call Letter Start Date October 15th, 2019 Preliminary Exam Dates October 21st and October 22nd

How to apply for the 2019 LIC Assistant position:

Click on this direct link to access the application page. Click on the orange button at the top to register. Registration will generate log-in credentials which can be used to log in and fulfill the remaining application process and payment of application fees. Once submitted, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Selection Process:

Candidates must clear two levels of examination before the final appointment. The Phase I or the Preliminary exam will be a 100-mark, 1-hour duration objective type exam which will test candidates on English/Hindi language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary phase will be eligible for the Main exam which will consist of 200-mark, 150-min objective type exam testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Hindi language.