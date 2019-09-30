Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released a recruitment notification for the position of Assistant Public Prosecutors in Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department today, September 30th. The application process has started on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in, and October 31st is the last day to apply for the recruitment drive.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50 vacancies divided into four zones. The distribution of vacancies are as follows:

Zone Number of Vacancies

Zone - | (Visakhahatnam Range) 9 Zone - II (Eluru Range)

10 Zone - III (Guntur Range)

14 Zone - IV (Kurnool Range)

17

The candidate must be below the age of 42 years to be eligible to apply for the position with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories according to the norms. The candidate must also posses a bachelor degree in any subject along with a bachelor degree in law along with a 3-year experience of active practice in Criminal Courts in the state.

The candidate must undergo a written examination scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, 2019 divided into two papers. Each paper will be of 200 marks with paper I being objective in nature and paper II descriptive. Candidates who clear the exam will be called for an interview round.

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification before proceeding with the application process. The notification can be downloaded from the official website under the ‘Latest Update’ section.