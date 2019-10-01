Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the question paper and the response sheet for exam conducted for the recruitment for Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade – I on September 30th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the sheets at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in, for future reference.

Now that the board has released the question paper and response sheets, it is expected that the answer keys for the exam will be released soon at the official website. The board had conducted the exam for the PG Assistant and PE Director recruitment on September 27th and September 28th.

Candidates can download the Question Paper and Response sheets from this direct link.



The notification for the release of the Question Paper and Response sheet can be downloaded from this link.

It should be noted that the response sheet and question paper can be downloaded only with the Chrome browser.

The notification for the the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors was released on June 13th and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,144 vacancies, which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies.

How to download TNTRB PG Assistant Question Paper/Response Sheet: