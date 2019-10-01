Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India had released a mega recruitment notification for Assistant positions for around 8500 vacancies on September 17thm and today is the last day to apply for the position. The notification for the recruitment can be accessed at the official website, licindia,in, and the application process can be fulfilled in the same website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for all the regions of LIC except the East Central Zone (Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha). Separate PDFs for all the regions for which the application has been sought can be accessed in this direct link and click on the relevant advertisement.

Important Dates:

Activity Date Application Start Date September 17th, 2019 Application End Date October 1st, 2019 Preliminary Exam Call Letter Start Date October 15th, 2019 Preliminary Exam Dates October 21st and October 22nd

Eligibility and Qualification:

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years to be eligible to apply. Relaxation will be given as per the norms for candidates from the reserved categories, details of which are provided in the notification.

Candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any stream from a recognised university. Ex-servicemen with 12th pass and 10 years of service and 10th pass with 15 years of service are also eligible to apply for the Assistant position.

Selection Process:

Candidates must clear two levels of examination before the final appointment. The Phase I or the Preliminary exam will be a 100-mark, 1-hour duration objective type exam which will test candidates on English/Hindi language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary phase will be eligible for the Main exam which will consist of 200-mark, 150-min objective type exam testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Hindi language.

How to apply for the 2019 LIC Assistant position: