Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Multi-Tasking Selection (MTS) Tier I exam for the Srinagar candidates. It should be noted that the answer keys were released just for 10 hours and was available only online.

It is not clear how the candidates from the region could have accessed the answer keys or raised objection with the internet blockade in the region. The answer keys were released in the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The notification for the answer key, link to check the answer key, and link to submit the objection can be accessed in this direct link.

The commission had conducted the Tier I exam for the MTS 2019 recruitment from August 2nd to August 22nd, 2019; however, Srinagar candidates could not appear for the exam amidst the revocation of special status for J&K. Thus, the exam was condcuted for them on September 27th.



The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th was the last day to apply for the same. Further, candidates who had registered were given the opportunity to check their application status from July 18.

The candidates who clear the Tier I exam will have to appear for the Paper II which is a descriptive test. The SSC has not revealed the number of vacancies for which the MTS 2019 recruitment process is being conducted. The notification says that the number of vacancies will be revealed in due course.