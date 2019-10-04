Tamil Nadu Uniformed Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the marks for the written exam for the recruitment of 2019 Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Fireman today, October 4th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their marks at TNUSRB’s website, tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB had released the result of the examination on September 27th along with final answer keys and category-wise cut-off marks. The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible for the PMT, ET, and PET test, details of which will be released in the near future.

Candidates can access the TNUSRB Constable recruitment written exam marks in this direct link.

The recruitment process will be conducted for 8,826 positions, of which 2465 vacancies are for Constable Grade II (Armed Forces), 5962 for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman. The application process started on March 8th and went on until April 8th, 2019.

How to download TNUSRB 2019 Constable/Warder/Fireman individual marks:

1. Visit the TNUSRB official website.

2. Under the relevant recruitment section, click on ‘Existing User Click here to Login’ link.

3. Enter the relevant log-in details and submit.

4. The marks can be accessed which can be printed out and used for future reference.