Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for teh CRP RRB-VII Office Assistant Main examination on October 3rd, 2019. The candidates can download the call letter for the Main exam at the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS will conduct the 2019 Office Assistant Main examination on October 20th, 2019. All the candidates who had cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Candidates can download the Main exam call letter from this link. The information handout of the Main exam along with a model question paper can be accessed in this link.

The preliminary exam result for the CRP RRB-VIII Office Assistant was declared on August 29th along with the Officer Scale I preliminary exam. This is the final stage of the recruitment for the Office Assistant position.

The online application process for IBPS RRB VIII recruitment began since June 18th and went on till July 4th at the IBPS website - ibps.in. There are around 7,401 advertised vacancies for multiple positions, which includes Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary exam is only for the Office Assistant and Officer Scale I positions.

How to check IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant Main exam call letter