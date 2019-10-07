Axom Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan Mission has activated the link for candidates to check their application status for the Assam TET 2019 examination. The website also states that the admit card for the Assam TET 2019 will be released soon. The admit card, once released, will be available at the official website, ssa.assam.gov.in.

Assam SSA conducts to TET exam to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at the schools affiliated to Assam state government. The 2019 exam is set to be conducted on November 10th, 2019.

Candidates can check the application status in this link.

Assam TET was initially scheduled to be conducted on October 20th; however, a notification issued on September 17th had increased the deadline for application for physically challenged candidates by 10 days and had rescheduled the exam.

TET exam is conducted for two levels, one for the Lower Primary that is Class I to Class V and the other is for Upper Primary or Class VI to Class VIIth. The exam will test candidates on Child Development of Pedagogy, Language I (Chosen by the Candidate), Language II or English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. The total duration is for the exam is 2-1/2 hours and will carry 150 MCQs for 150 marks.

How to download Assam TET 2019 admit card once released: