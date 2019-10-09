Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has begun the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2020 on its official website today, October 9, 2019. Application can be done ONLY online through the registration portal linked from www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay will be conducting the undergraduate exam for B.Design courses at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur on January 18, 2020. The registration is open from October 9 to November 9, 2019. Candidates can register with late fees between 10th November to 16th November, 2019. The admit card will be available from 1st January, 2020 onward. The result is expected to be declared on 13th March, 2020.

Nationality:

Candidates who are NOT citizens of India at the time of registering for UCEED 2020 (by birth or naturalization) and whose parents are not citizens of India and do not come under PIO/OCI category at the time of registering for UCEED 2020 are treated as foreign nationals. Seats allotted to foreign nationals are supernumerary with a cap of 10% of total available seats in the course. The availability of supernumerary seats will be announced at the time of seat allocation.

The seats allotted to OCI (Overseas Citizen of India)/PIO (Person of Indian Origin) card holders will be under Open category, but not supernumerary. Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO card holders are outside the ambit of reservations [RESERVATION OF SEATS].

Eligibility criteria:

A candidate, including a foreign national, must fulfil each and every one of the following three criteria to appear in UCEED 2020:

Age limit: The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 1995 if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and on or after October 1, 1990 if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category. Number of attempts: A candidate can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times and that too in consecutive years. Note that UCEED score is valid for one year, and only for admissions in the corresponding academic year. Qualifying examination: The candidate should have passed the qualifying examination (Class XII or equivalent) in 2019, OR appearing in 2020. Students from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible.

Those who appeared for the first time in their qualifying examination in 2018 or earlier are NOT eligible.

Qualifying examination:

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by a Central or State Board recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (www.aiuweb.org).

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a Board or University recognized by the Association of Indian Universities.

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy.

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.

Any Public School, Board or University examination in India or in a foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

H.S.C. vocational examination.

A Diploma recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (www.aicte-india.org) or a State Board of Technical Education of at least 3 years duration.

General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London, Cambridge or Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level.

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva

Candidates who have completed Class XII (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class XII examination.

In case the Class XII examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier.

Registration fees:

Registration Fee for Exam Centres in India Indian Nationals: Female Candidates (all categories) INR 1500 SC, ST, PwD Candidates INR 1500 All Other Candidates INR 3000 Foreign Nationals Candidates from SAARC countries USD 200 Candidates from Non-SAARC countries USD 325

Registration Fee for Exam Centres in Dubai Indian Nationals(including PIO/OCI) All Indian Nationals USD 200 Foreign Nationals Candidates from SAARC countries USD 200 Candidates from Non-SAARC countries USD 325

The registration fees shown above DOES NOT INCLUDE service charges, processing fees and any other charges that the banks may charge. The above registration fee is applicable till the closing date of 9 November 2019, 23:55 hours. A late fee of Rs.500 is applicable to ALL candidates for registration done after that, and till the late registration closing date of 16 November 2019, 23:55 hours.

Documents required:

A recent colour photograph of full frontal (face) view, with the head centred in the frame covering 70-80% of the photograph and taken within the last six months. The photograph should be such that it allows unambiguous identification of the candidate (only JPEG image formats with file extension .jpg will be accepted).

Scanned copy of candidate’s full signature on white paper (only JPEG image formats with file extension .jpg will be accepted).

Qualifying examination certificate, if appeared in 2019 (only PDF formats with file extension .pdf will be accepted).

Candidates who will be appearing in 2020 for the board exam, a certificate from the school/college principal in the given format (Appendix 1) should be uploaded (only PDF formats with file extension .pdf will be accepted).

If the name is not same as in the Class XII certificate, gazette notification showing the change of name (only PDF formats with file extension .pdf will be accepted).

CANDIDATES SEEKING ADMISSION UNDER THE EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST OR PWD CATEGORY:

EWS(Appendix -10), OBC-NCL (Appendix -2), Caste (for SC), tribe (for ST) (Appendix-3) or PwD certificate (Appendix 4-7) issued by a competent authority (only PDF formats with file extension .pdf will be accepted).

PWD CANDIDATES REQUIRING SCRIBE AND/OR COMPENSATORY TIME

• PwD candidates requiring scribe and or compensatory time (20 min/hr) during the exam need to upload a request letter as per appendix (8 & 9).

Candidates whose registration is complete in all aspects will be able to download the admit card for UCEED 2020 from the registration portal (www.uceed.iitb.ac.in) from 1st January 2020.

The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, UCEED registration ID, Roll Number for UCEED 2020, photograph, signature, examination schedule, examination centre details and instructions to candidates.

Candidates should carefully examine the entries in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, contact the Chairman JEE (Advanced)-UCEED-CEED 2020 at IIT Bombay before the specified date via email mentioned in the registration portal.